Political signs placed on USS Orleck for 'Ron DeSantis Flotilla' cause controversy

The organization that owns the ship is "prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Republican party event held Saturday on the USS Orleck, a destroyer ship that is now on display in Jacksonville, is making waves, after signs supporting Governor Ron Desantis were placed on the ship.

Hundreds of boats filled the St Johns river and flew flags supporting Desantis, for the inaugural Ron DeSantis Flotilla. The Republican Party of Duval County also leased the USS Orleck for the event, decorating it with signs like this one that says ‘Keep Florida Free’ with a picture of the governor.

Some are concerned the political messaging may have gone overboard.

According to the IRS, “any public statements (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office clearly violate” that prohibition and “may result in denial or revocation of tax-exempt status."

We reached to the ship association and are awaiting a response.

We also asked event organizers about the decision to include Desantis signs on the ship.

“Those are party decorations. We are the Republican Party of Duval County, we leased the Orleck, we decorate because we are republicans and that way and we have first amendments rights, and we are here to tell all of Florida and all the nation that we love Governor Ron Desantis," Dean Black, the Chairman for Republican Party of Duval County, said.