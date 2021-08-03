Rodney Atkins to headline Orange Park Mall's Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest features food and beer from a variety of local businesses owned by area veterans.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Country star Rodney Atkins will headline the 23rd annual Freedom Fest on Sept. 11 at Orange Park Mall.

Freedom Fest features food and beer from a variety of local businesses owned by area veterans. The event also gives up-and-coming musicians a chance to play in front of a large audience.

Admission will be $10, which goes towards the Green Beret Foundation, although veterans and children get in free. The foundation helps to serve the needs of the Army's Special Forces.

“As this event continues to grow, we have made it our mission to not only honor but better support our Military and Veterans,” said Chelsea Commodari, Marketing Director at Orange Park Mall. “Every day, the Green Beret Foundation honors their commitment to Green Berets past and present, as well as their families, by connecting them with the right resources to prosper and thrive. We feel honored to partner with such an incredible organization and allow an opportunity for our community to give back.”

Guests can also purchase a VIP ticket for $100, which will allow people to go to the VIP lounge. There, guests will receive complimentary drink tickets, barbecue, free bottled water, Freedom Fest swag and better stage views. VIP guests will also be allowed to use an air-conditioned bathroom.

In addition to food and music, there will be a kid's zone, military vehicle display, Veterans Lounge and a fireworks finale.