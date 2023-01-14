Rockets and the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening

The Falcon Heavy is set to launch at 5:55 p.m. which will for sure put on a show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those outside ahead of the Jaguars game Saturday evening will be treated to a light show Saturday evening.

First the Falcon heavy is set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.

Meanwhile the International Space Station will be visible at 6:42PM and will arc across the sky over Jacksonville for 5 minutes. This will appear as a bright fast moving star to most. With binoculars you may be able to make out the structure of the ISS.