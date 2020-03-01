Robert Shircliff, a leading Jacksonville philanthropist and civic leader who called himself “this little guy from Indiana,” died this week. He was 91.

Mr. Shircliff made a major mark on his adopted city, heading numerous civic boards, leading countless fundraising campaigns, receiving award after award and donating large amounts of his own money to causes and institutions in which he believed.

As a boy Mr. Shircliff went to work at a Pepsi-Cola bottling plant opened by his father in Vincennes, Ind. That led to a decades-long career in the beverage industry, which took him to Jacksonville in 1967 after his family’s business bought the Pepsi plant in the city.

In a 2016 Times-Union story he said his motivation to help others came from his Catholic faith and the example set by his father, who had told him he had to make life better for those in need.

In that story, in which he made the “little guy from Indiana” comment, he chuckled when asked how much money he’d donated over the years. “Well, I’ve given far less than anybody thinks, and more than my wife thinks,” he said.

And with typical modesty, he said that everything he did, in philanthropy and business, he did with the help of others.

“I’ve tried coming into the office on Saturdays and changing the world, and I can’t do it. But if I come in on Monday, and I’m surrounded by really good people, anything can happen,” he said. “Isn’t that interesting?”

In 2007 the city named a street after Mr. Shircliff, a part of Barrs Street in Riverside in front of St. Vincent’s Medical Center. The Shircliff Way street sign features a bow tie, his signature piece of attire.

For years Mr. Shircliff had been chairman of the hospital board of directors and of its foundation. He was also a major donor to the nonprofit Catholic hospital.

Rick Mullaney, the city’s former general counsel, was part of a group that led the street-renaming effort. He noted that the hospital’s address became 1 Shircliff Way, which was deliberate. “There was one Shircliff way,” he said. “The right way.”

Mullaney, who was a friend of Mr. Shircliff, is now director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University, where Mr. Shircliff was also a large donor.

Mullaney called Mr. Shircliff “one of the great people in this city’s history.”

“He told me once that philanthropy not only changes the life of the recipient, it changes the life of the giver,” he said. “His life and his legacy will last for decades to come.”

Since 1988, Richard Sisisky was Mr. Shircliff’s business partner at a beverage company that bears their names. Sisisky said his partner was still active into his 90s, and they often spoke several times a week.

“He was just a font of knowledge and wisdom in how to do things the right way. Business and otherwise, and all that it entailed,” he said.

Along with St. Vincent’s and JU, Mr. Shircliff helped lead fundraising efforts for United Way, The Cummer Museum, the Jacksonville Symphony and the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine, among many others. He served on or led the boards of numerous civic groups, including The Community Foundation.

“While he enjoyed life, he lived a much bigger purposeful life.” Sisisky said. “He believed that his job was to make the place where he lived, Jacksonville, a better place. Jacksonville has lost its leading citizen, that’s for sure. Without a doubt.”

Mr. Shircliff is survived by his wife, Carol, to whom he had been married 66 years; a daughter, Laura Shircliff; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His daughter Elizabeth, known as Betsy, died on Oct. 29 from complications from muscular sclerosis, according to her obituary.

