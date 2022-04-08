'Gave him water, candy bars and some pants:' Neighbors try to help naked man before shooting in Imeson Park

Before being shot attempting robbery in North Jacksonville, a man was found naked on a dock and given candy bars and pants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A robbery turned shooting left a man injured in Imeson park area in Jacksonville Wednesday.

At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Bay Drive for a suspicious person incident.

Police say they located a man who they say had been naked prior to being shot. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A witness who lives on Cedar Bay Road said leading up to the shooting, the man robbed her neighbors and afterwards ran towards their fence.That’s when he was shot by the homeowner she said.

Not only was her neighbor protecting his home but also his fellow neighbors, she said.

"We're not going to lay down and let someone take over our neighborhood," the woman said.

The neighbor who had lived in her home for decades described her neighborhood as calm and quiet. But yesterday was a different story.

"We don't live out here because we want to be in the middle of crime," the woman said. "We're going to react."

Moments before the shooting, the neighbor said she heard from neighbors that the victim was found naked on her neighbors’ dock.

"Those neighbors were kind to him and gave him water, candy bars and some pants to send him on his way I guess," she said.

According to the woman, the man went into another home, stole money and ran towards the fence near her house.

That's when the woman said he was shot by the homeowner who he robbed.

"He didn't wake up yesterday morning wanting to shoot somebody," she said. "He woke up wanting to have a peaceful day with his wife and here comes this intrusion and there was stress, and it was just a horrible thing."

This neighbor takes care of her elderly mom at home. She said if the intruder got away who knows what house he would’ve broken into next.