JSO searching for man accused in robbery at knifepoint in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed a victim at knifepoint in the Arlington area.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 700 block of Arlington Road North on Wednesday, April 14.

While on scene, police were told that a man robbed the victim at knifepoint.

The alleged suspect was described as being 5’9”, 150-160 pounds and between 22 to 28 years old.