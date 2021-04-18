x
JSO searching for man accused in robbery at knifepoint in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed a victim at knifepoint in the Arlington area.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 700 block of Arlington Road North on Wednesday, April 14.

While on scene, police were told that a man robbed the victim at knifepoint. 

The alleged suspect was described as being 5’9”, 150-160 pounds and between 22 to 28 years old.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.