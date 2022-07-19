Robbery at a BP on Edgewood Avenue thwarted by helpful citizen

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office commends the person who tipped them off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attempted robbery Tuesday morning at a BP gas station on Edgewood Avenue was halted in large part due to the actions of a helpful citizen.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers responded to the robbery in progress around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A citizen initially flagged down an officer to let them know there was a fight going on in the store.

JSO's Sergeant Jones commended the person who let the officer know, saying communication between police and citizens is vital in stopping crimes before they escalate.

JSO said when the suspect saw the officers approaching, he put a gun into a trash can, followed officer's directions and was taken into custody.