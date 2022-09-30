Road repair underway in St. Johns County after storm

A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to County Road 13 near Racy Point appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in its path after hitting the First Coast as a tropical storm Thursday.

To protect drivers, crews in St. Johns County are working on an emergency road repair on County Road 13 near Racy Point. A photo shared with First Coast News shows a large portion of land next to the road that appears to have collapsed and is now filled with water.

Although evacuation orders have been lifted in St. Johns County, residents returning home should drive with caution in the event certain areas still have standing water, making roadways impassable.

And for those who've started the cleanup process, St. Johns County says residents who need assistance can call the Home Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954 to be connected with local volunteers.

Find more updates on the St. Johns County Emergency Management Facebook page.