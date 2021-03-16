Road renamed after Clay County sergeant who died from COVID-19

County Commissioners read the resolution last week alongside Sheriff Michelle Cook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County Sergeant Eric Twisdale, who died of COVID-19 last year, will now have an intersection name after him.

The intersection of State Road 23 and Henley Road will be named in his honor.

They are asking the Florida legislature to support this matter.

Twisdale was a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and decorated for his work saving someone from drowning and apprehending murder suspects.

Much of Twisdale’s time working at the sheriff’s office was under retired Clay County Sheriff Rick Beseler.

Beseler described Twisdale as a friend, leader within the sheriff’s office, and says he wished all officers under his supervision had the same attitude and drive that Sgt. Twisdale did.

“It was a real sense of loss, not only as a professional law enforcement officer in our community but as a friend,” Beseler told First Coast News back in September.

Beseler says he had the honor of giving Twisdale the Officer of the Year award for valor in 2015.

Twisdale was awarded a medal of valor for catching two murder suspects after a three-county car chase.