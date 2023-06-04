Two road raging dads shot each other's children, only one is charged

The Nassau County road rage incident was described as a “cat and mouse” game that ended with two girls in the hospital. Only one shooter was charged.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who fired first in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot will not be criminally charged. The man who returned fire, however, has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting or throwing deadly missiles.

According to prosecutors, 44-year-old Frank Allison's first shot was a justifiable use of force, because 36-year-old William Hale was the primary aggressor. They say Hale tried to run Allison off the road on U.S. 1 near Callahan and threw a water bottle at his car.

Allison responded by firing a single shot at Hale’s vehicle, striking Hale's 5-year-old daughter in the upper calf.

Hale returned fire, emptying his Glock 43 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun into Allison’s vehicle, hitting Allison’s 14-year-old daughter in the back. She suffered a collapsed lung.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, “both children are expected to make a full recovery.” Both men had concealed weapons permits and no prior criminal record.

Charging documents say Hale drove his “vehicle in a reckless threatening or intimidating manner, which created a well-founded fear in Frank Allison that violence was imminent.” It says Hale threw “a stone or other hard substance” – actually a water bottle -- at Allison’s car “which would produce the death or great bodily harm.”

Because of that, prosecutors say, Allison was justified in using force because he “reasonably believe[d] that using or threatening to use deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.”

Investigators said the two men’s version of events “vary.” The Allisons and the Hales “provided accounts that were mostly aligned with the interests of their respective side,” prosecutors wrote. They relied on a third motorist, who prosecutors call “the only independent witness in the case” as well as “the most credible and reliable among all the witnesses.”

The witness didn’t see the actual shooting, but he did see its confrontational antecedent, in which he said Hale was the clear aggressor. The witness said Hale pursued the Allisons car in a game of “cat and mouse” in which Hale was the cat.

The witness told law enforcement that the Allisons’ “[Nissan] Murano was clearly attempting to get away from the [Dodge] Ram” driven by William Hale, and he saw “the Ram forcing the Murano partially off the road on several occasions." The witness said he was so alarmed he called 911.

Both men were arrested Oct. 8 on charges of second-degree murder, but no formal charges were filed in the case until March 30.

First Coast News reached out to the State Attorney’s Office in January to ask why no charges had yet been filed. At the time a spokesperson said, “potential charges are still under review.” Hale’s attorney David Robbins said at the time he was hopeful his client would “not face any charges."

Robbins did not immediately respond to calls for comments, and Hale could not be reached. Calls to Allison and his attorney have not yet been returned.

At a news conference following the incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said, "Sometimes we see people acting stupid and doing dumb things out on the highway. They sometimes let their emotions get the best of them, and they don’t really think about the consequences of their actions or what could happen as the results of their stupidity.”