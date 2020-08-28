Riverside Village Redevelopment moving forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The historic Riverside neighborhood is growing. Jacksonville City Commission has approved the rezoning of four buildings in the neighborhood for the Riverside Village Redevelopment.
NAI Hallmark is the developer on the project. Executive director of Riverside Avondale Preservation Warren Jones says they've been working with the developers to voice neighbors concerns.
Jones tells First Coast News that they have come up with an agreement that works for both parties.
Jones says the development will still involve the four buildings, but a few changes have been made since we first told you about the project on Aug. 11. Two buildings will be restaurants, one will be a residential building and the fourth will be an office building.
Neighbors have been concerned about how these restaurants will create more noise considering their proximity to homes. Jones says RAP has negotiated the size of the restaurants with the developer.
The plan is to have maximum seating of 200 at one restaurant and maximum seating of 60 at the other. No music will be played outside out of respect for the neighbors.
There will also be set delivery times and hours of operation. Jones says they've agreed on:
- Building 2 restaurant: Close by 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, and midnight Friday and Saturday.
- Building 3 restaurant: Close by 10 p.m. seven days/week
First Coast News has been in contact with the developer's office. This is a developing story.