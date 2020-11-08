Riverside Village Redevelopment project in the works, new restaurant residential units planned

Four buildings in Riverside are part of a plan called the Riverside Village Redevelopment. The properties still have to be rezoned.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new development is in the works for Riverside. The historic neighborhood draws visitors in to its restaurants, shopping, and parks.

The Riverside Village Redevelopment is the plan name for four buildings next to Memorial Park located off Riverside Avenue. and Memorial Park Drive. The developer says they can't disclose much now, but they plan on turning two of the buildings into restaurants and two into residential units.

The buildings are formerly North Florida Dermatology offices and the businesses' signs still hang out front. Bright neon signs say rezoning on the grass.

“We are very very supportive of businesses coming into our area," said Warren Jones, Executive Director of Riverside Avondale Preservation, "But in any historic district that was developed over a hundred years ago, it is very compact. So what we want is compatibility.”

Jones says the preservation group is in talks with the developer to negotiate on parts of the project. The project is still in the planning phases as the properties are still in the process of being rezoned.

Here's a layout of the Riverside Village Redevelopment plan. The properties are going through the rezoning process now & are listed on Jacksonville's City Council agenda tonight. The developer tells me they want 2 buildings to be restaurants & 2 residential units.

"We’re very happy that the developer is looking at maintaining the integrity of that area" Jones said. "There are some concerns. We held a meeting with residents. Over a hundred residents came to a meeting in February.”

RAP's concerns include parking, traffic, and excessive noise. Jones says they are talking with the developer to negotiate on the maximum seating for the restaurants. the hours of operation, and the times delivery trucks can drop off goods.

Jones says the developer has plans for outdoor seating at one of the restaurants. He says RAP is asking for music not to be played outside out of respect for the people living nearby.

One thing RAP approves of is there are no plans to demolish the buildings, two of them being historical.