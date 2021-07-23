x
It says 'Jax' but why do so many people think it says something else?

It will be the quintessential shot representing Jacksonville. NFL games played here or any national spotlight on the city will be showing this 151-foot tall piece.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Dallas, Texas-based designer landed its bid to mold the future of the former Jacksonville Landing location. City leaders announced Thursday that Perkins & Will won the competition for Riverfront Plaza, a new downtown park.

Soon after renderings of the design were released, many began questioning the look on social media. The planned 151-foot tall stainless steel structure will say "Jax," but many are saying that's not what it looks like.

Here's what people are saying about the estimated $12 million project.

  • "This is sad, it doesn't even look like a J at the beginning. Everytime I see this it looks like it says something else. Money could be spent in a better way than this for what was a great place once." - Shanna Bullard
  • "What does 'jerp' mean?" - Christopher Hamer
  • "I thought it said 'derp' in fancy writing." - Kota Williams
  • "I seriously thought it said lax." - Jack Dejinoza
  • "Ok! I thought it was trying to say Love or something." - Kwanza Yates
  • "Looks like DERP to me. Now that you've seen it, you can't unsee it." - Kevin C. Dias
  • "We lack cursive instruction in education today! This structure says lex!" - Cheryl McHenry Saoud
  • "Meanwhile back at the ranch... one mall is condemned, the other is on the way out, and the town center is closing stores daily. And y’all getting a statue that says 'derp'" - Danielle Mammarella
  • "How did this win? It doesn't even look like it spells "Jax" one bit." - Jamie Kress Smith
  • "Sooooo. $12 million plus so we can have a 150’ tall DERP on our riverfront?" - Glen Smith
  • "It looks like it can say many different things, but the important thing to remember is that it should be much bigger and also a roller coaster." - Lance Akins
  • "The cursive is bad, not a clear “JAX”. Stainless steel in sunshine state? Everyone put on your sunglasses and keep your hands off that hot burning steel!" - Alan Duke

More than 1,500 people have commented on this Facebook post on the project. Join the conversation.

The 151-foot tall piece of art would be made of structural stainless steel that rises and curves in a design estimated to cost between $11.5 to $18 million.

Credit: Perkins & Will

