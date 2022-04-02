x
River City Smoke Show to open gates after weather delay

Credit: River City Smoke Show
River City Smoke Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The River City Smoke Show was under an indefinite delay due to lightning and stormy weather in the area on Saturday afternoon. 

The event has since announced they will open their gates at 5 p.m.. 

In a statement from the event, attendees were asked to avoid Metropolitan Park for their safety during the weather delay. 

The updated schedule for music during the event, taking into account the delay, has not been released yet. 

Future updates on the event can be found by clicking here or on the event's social media. 

GATES WILL OPEN AT 5PM

Posted by River City Smoke Show on Saturday, April 2, 2022

