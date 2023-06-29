Rip currents threaten First Coast beaches ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue pulled six people out of the water Thursday afternoon that were caught in rip currents.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Crowds are expected to pack the beaches along the First Coast for Fourth of July weekend, and even before, Ocean Rescue crews are already busy with rescues.

Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue pulled six people out of the water Thursday afternoon caught in rip currents. Five boys, ages 8, 13, 16, a 46-year-old man, and one 46-year-old woman. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says it performed one water rescue.

Ocean Rescue says it's not that you should avoid the beach, but be smart before getting in the water.

"It's summer we try to take advantage of any beach time we can," beach visitors," Alanda and Gabriella Williams said.

Cloudless skies on a hot summer day aren't going to keep many away from enjoying a day at the beach, but the threat of rip currents could be enough to keep some out of the water.

"When they walk to the water, I walk to the water," Orange Park Resident Diamond Jeffres.

First Coast News Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan says he is most concerned about rip currents during high tide and while in waist to chest deep water.

"At high tide that's when you have your fastest drop into deeper water but at low tide you have to walk much farther out to get to where the strongest waves are and much farther out to get to deeper water. If you find yourself in a rip current relax, its not going to pull you under the water, its going to pull you out," Deegan said.

A yellow flag flew on Jacksonville Beach Thursday meaning the surf and currents are moderate. But in Fernandina Beach, Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Haynes Cavender says a red flag was up, meaning its surf was dangerous.

"We have a very prevalent sandbar on our island so that kind of causes more rip currents because the water flows over the sandbar so that causes the current to flow," Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue Lieutenant Haynes Cavender said.

Cavender says if you're going into the water, bring something that floats.

"We don't recommend pool noodles or pool floats at the beach but a boogie board or a surfboard that has a leash that can be attached is always a good idea when going into the water," Cavender said.

Ocean Rescue says if you're ever in doubt, talk to a lifeguard. There will be extra staff this Fourth of July weekend.

"It's good to know that they're out there, and they keep everyone safe, so we appreciate that," Williams said.