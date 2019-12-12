JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some families feel completely violated as home security cameras have served as an open door allowing hackers into their home.

First Coast News found three cases this week of hackers accessing Ring home security cameras and speaking to the homeowners through the camera’s speakers.

One family in Cape Coral, Fla. was harassed with racial slurs and the hacker tripping their alarm at his control.

Another family in Memphis, Tenn. installed the Ring camera in their daughters’ bedroom. The footage shows the hacker playing eerie music and speaking to the daughter saying, “I’m your best friend,” and “I’m Santa Claus.”

In a statement to First Coast News, Ring states, “While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security.”

Home security expert Tyler Wildman said Ring’s customer security may not have been breached, but hackers can access these devices if they have your password, are able to hack into your WIFI or intercept the devices’ wireless signals.

“You can hack in through the internet or you can actually locally snoop on a device and listen to the signals and use them later to create an attack on that particular device,” Wildman said.

To best protect yourself, Wildman says it is crucial to have strong passwords unique to different accounts so if one account’s password is compromised, it doesn’t affect them all. Routers and modems should be up-to-date and cameras should not be placed in sensitive areas of the home such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

“You want to make a really good password,” Wildman said. “I don’t like the default ones. Use a lot of uppercase, lowercase, numbers, symbols, letters —things that don’t make sense.”

Wildman says these voice-activated and video monitoring devices may be convenient but do come with risks.

“You as a homeowner have to decide what I’m going to allow as far as convenience and safety—where that line is drawn,” Wildman said.