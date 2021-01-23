Right whale, calf spotted off the coast of Amelia Island

Champagne is 12-years-old and this is her first documented calf, according to NOAA.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above was originally posted on Jan. 11.

A right whale and her baby calf were spotted taking a swim on the Northeast Florida coastline Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the known mom "Champagne" and her calf were seen off the coast of Amelia Island in Nassau County.

NOAA is a national agency that focuses on the conditions of the oceans, major waterways, and the atmosphere.

What a way to start the weekend - a new right whale! Known mom "Champagne" and her calf were sighted off Amelia Island, FL yesterday. Champagne is 12 yo and this is her first documented calf.



Photo credit: @CMAquarium , under NOAA permit #20556-01 pic.twitter.com/et60UMBrEL — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) January 22, 2021