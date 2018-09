The right northbound lane on I-95 in St. Johns County is blocked due to a crash between International Golf Parkway and State Road 16. A trauma helicopter was on the scene and has since taken off.

At least one car is off the highway, landing in a wooded area.

Both the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

