JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The start of Tuesday night's rideshare rush is here.

Uber says at around 6 p.m. is when its drivers will start seeing fares pick up. The trip that might cost you a little now could keep you from paying a whole lot later.

"Don't drink and drive and $10 or $10,000 -- which way are you going to go?" Uber driver Larry Woods said, comparing the cost of catching a ride versus the exponentially more expensive and potentially deadly alternative of driving under the influence. Woods is just one of the many who will be on the road this New Year’s.

He’s completed more than 5,500 trips with Uber and holds a 4.97 rating – a badge of honor among drivers. Helping those making the safe choice to commute get home safely.

"They could cause an accident and could take my family away or their family away," Woods said.

He’s never had a problem with his riders. Even making them comfortable with bottled water, a clean car, and for nights like these, a bag if you’re feeling under the weather.

But before you climb aboard, Woods explained there are a few ways to keep yourself safe. Start with meeting your driver in a well-lit area and when the app alerts you your ride is near --

"There's an identity thing where they match up the plate and the names," Woods said.

Surge pricing is another thing you’re probably wondering about.

Timing is key for finding that affordable ride. Peak times according to the rideshare companies are midnight until about 3 a.m.