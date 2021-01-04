REWARDS INCREASED: First Coast Crimestoppers upping reward money in two unsolved homicides

A reward of $9,500 is now available in the homicide cases of Bradla Sue Cook, killed in 2015 and Brittany Matthews, killed in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward money for two local unsolved homicides.

In 2015, Bradla Cook's car was found burning on Hyde Park Road. After using the license plate tag to trace the owner of the vehicle, authorities went to Cook's home on Harlow Boulevard. Inside the home, police say Cook was found dead and there were no signs of forced entry.

So far, no suspects have been named publicly and Crime Stoppers says the last time that came in on this case was in September of 2016.

In 2020, Brittany Matthews was killed in a gas station parking lot on Edgewood Avenue.

JSO released security camera images of a man getting out of a silver Nissan Rogue and firing a gun at Brittany's parked car, then driving off. The Nissan Rogue was later found by police.

Crimestoppers says it has received five tips on this case and three of those are still open.

The reward in both cases is now up to $9,500 each. So if you know something, please call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).