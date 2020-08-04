JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the reward for information related to the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl has been increased to $4,000.

Kearria Addison died Tuesday morning at a Jacksonville hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting that took place on the Northside, according to police. JSO said investigators are still seeking information regarding two unidentified people who were reportedly at the scene of the shooting.

JSO has already identified two other suspects in the shooting as 31-year-old Johnathan David Hall and Tom Everett Jr.

Everett had his first appearance Wednesday where he was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder charges, five counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. His case was passed to April 29.

Hall, who has not yet been arrested, is facing aggravated battery charges, but those charges are expected to be upgraded based on the 5-year-old's death. Everett faces second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, JSO said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a possible reward up to $4,000.

RELATED: Man accused in killing of 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville in argument over $180 appears in court

RELATED: 'It's disgusting:' Community reacts to death of 5-year-old that resulted from $180 dispute