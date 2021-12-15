Reward offered for information about bear found shot in the head on Jacksonville's Northside

"The investigation into who committed this crime is continuing, and a reward is being offered if the information leads to an arrest," said FWC Officer Specialist Tim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering a regard to anyone who can provide information about a dead bear found on the Northside last week.

FWC officials are requesting the public's help in determining who killed the animal, which was found next to a gate to private property on Boney Road.

Officials say the male bear weighed approximately 250 pounds and was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

FWC says the estimated time of death was Dec. 10 during the afternoon with an estimated time of its drop off at the gate between 1 and 3 a.m. on Dec. 11.

FWC officers responded to the scene and were able to recover the bullet.

"The investigation into who committed this crime is continuing, and a reward is being offered if the information leads to an arrest," said FWC Officer Specialist Tim Sweat.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

For information about Florida black bears and how to avoid conflicts, visit MyFWC.com/Bear.