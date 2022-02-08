$8000 reward now for information on Baker County double homicide

Crime Stoppers contacted Baker County Sheriff's Office adding $3000 to the $5000 reward posted August 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous related story.

The reward has been raised to $8000 for information leading to the arrest of an individuals responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Crime Stoppers contacted BCSO and added an additional $3,000 to the existing $5,000 reward that was posted August 4, BCSO said.

They are asking anyone who may have information about these brutal murders to call (904) 259-9372, or remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida on August 1 in what was described as an "execution style murder scene" by Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden.

"These two victims were brutally murdered, and may have been targeted," Rhoden said.

Sigers had no criminal history Sheriff Rhoden said. Thomas had some minor misdemeanor offenses, nothing since 2019.

Deputies responded to 14671 Sawtooth Road August 1 at 11:25 p.m. based on a call that someone had been found dead inside the home.