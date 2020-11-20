Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop Tavis Grant call for special prosecutor in the case of Devon Gregory

The medical examiner says Gregory shot himself. Law enforcement sources say JSO officers then fired into the parked vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two national civil rights leaders are asking for a special prosecutor in the case of 18-year-old Devon Gregory.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of the deadly shooting Thursday night.

The medical examiner says Gregory shot himself. Law enforcement sources say JSO officers then fired into the parked vehicle. The medical examiner has not determined which shot was fatal.

Bishop Tavis Grant has worked with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and most recently, Jacksonville-native Marcellis Stinnette.

Now Grant and Rev. Jesse Jackson are getting involved in the case of Gregory.

“Today, Rev. Jackson has placed calls to the governor and to the attorney general of the state of Florida," said Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson and Grant issued a statement Friday. It not only calls for a special prosecutor in the case but also asks for an investigation of the entire JSO.

“There is something wrong, systemically wrong, with Jacksonville law enforcement, and Devon Gregory paid a very high price," Grant said. "He lost his life.”

The JSO says the agency can't comment on the calls for a special prosecutor because this is an "ongoing investigation."

“We need all body cam, all dashcam," Grant said. "We need all witnesses subpoenaed and under oath. We need every officer involved in this shooting interviewed and sequestered. We need a gag order right now.”

Grant and Gregory's family are expected to hold a press conference Saturday in Jacksonville.