Retired Pasco County K-9 dies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to one of its retired K-9s earlier this week.
K-9 Thor died Monday and was 13-years-old. He had retired in 2018 and lived with his partner Cpl. Johnny Rux.
Thor started his career with the sheriff's office in 2009 and was a successful patrol work and narcotics detection K-9. The sheriff's office said he also loved meeting the public and was good with kids.
"Thor will be greatly missed by his family, including Cpl. Rux’s current K9 Hela, and all the handlers throughout his career who wore the bite suit to endure the pressure of Thor. Rest well K9 Thor, and thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
