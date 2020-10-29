Retired JSO officer leaves pulpit to join Florida Highway Patrol

The bishop of several churches wants to return to law enforcement. Why?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Antonio Richardson was 19, in what he called the prime of his agility, he tried to join the Florida Highway Patrol and was rejected.

Thirty-three years later, Richardson, now the bishop of several churches, said a dream deferred is not a dream denied.

"No matter what your dream is don't abandon it," he said.

His dream was to be one of the men in the FHP uniform driving the traditional black and yellow patrol cruiser.

But in 1987, he was told it would not happen. He still doesn't know why. However, a few months later he would be hired by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"I had a wonderful career with JSO," he said.

After 12 years of working patrol and narcotics with JSO, he retired and began serving in a different mission field — ministry.

"It required me to give up something I had a passion for — that's law enforcement," he said, "and so I did."

"Ministry and law enforcement are synonymous with one another," said Richardson.

He described it as divine intervention. He said for the past three years he has had dreams and his spirit was troubled by the perceived current relationship between police and the community

"There are good law enforcement officers but perception is greater than reality," he said.

He said his calling is to protect and to serve, whether it is behind the pulpit or the steering wheel of a patrol car.

He believes he is a face that the community can trust.

"I want to be an agent of change, that is in my spirit," he said.

Now, Richardson is embarking on a new chapter in life, a chapter he had closed the book on 21 years ago. He is joining FHP.

"Thus far, I have made it through the process successfully," he said. "I am still waiting on the final word from the colonel."

He has passed every test he was given from physical to medical to psychological.