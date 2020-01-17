The much-needed facelift for Pinehurst Cemetary is expected to be completed in April, city officials said.

The cemetery, located along Moncrief Road, is a historic African-American cemetery with more than 1,200 graves. It is one of six historic cemeteries getting cleaned up.

Cedrick Turner owns the nearby Cutz Linez and Trimz barbershop at 6050 Moncrief Rd. No. 10. He remembers how the cemetery looked before restoration began two years ago.

“It was scary looking, it would look like a ghost town,” Turner said.

The city says that work is 75 percent complete and will finish in April.

Contractors are still in the process of cleaning markers, replacing damaged vault lids and other tasks.

Photo of a busted up grave in Pinehurst Cemetery in Moncrief posted to Reddit.

Reddit

Turner feels the restoration is important for those who have loved ones buried there.

"[The restoration] is deserved, it’s well overdue, it’s great for the street Moncrief, it’s great for people who want to go over there and visit their ancestors and loved ones," he said.

He also thinks that more needs to be done for other projects around the community.

“The graveyard is for one, the streets, the roads, bumpy roads could be re-done, playgrounds could use a facelift,” Turner said.

Turner feels that this can bring the good out of this neighborhood starting with the graveyard.