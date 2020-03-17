JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — “The quicker we can get through this, the better.”

That sentiment, voiced by Keith Doherty at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach Monday afternoon, is unanimous. Of course, he was speaking of the coronavirus scare and pandemic that have gripped the entire planet.

But it was spoken with a little more urgency after Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced capacity limits at retail businesses, including restaurants and bars, at 50 people. Doherty said Lynch’s Irish Pub’s usual capacity is 275 people. The citywide mandate, announced on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, couldn’t have come at a worse time for Doherty’s establishment. He also was perplexed by a curfew on serving alcoholic beverages between midnight and 8 a.m.

RELATED: Jacksonville Mayor limits gatherings to 50 people, restricts alcohol sales amid coronavirus concerns

“I don’t honestly see what the after midnight thing is going to achieve,” Doherty said, balancing that thought with, “I do see the benefit of social distancing.”

Indeed, others nearby echoed a similar overall sentiment, including at the Flask & Cannon restaurant bar just a few footsteps away.

“It’s definitely going to make a huge difference. It’s definitely going to cost us,” bartender Ben Brigham predicted, describing previous St. Patrick’s Days in his four years serving drinks there.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: 142 Florida residents test positive for COVID-19; Georgia cases jump to 121 cases

“There’s not a table open [during St. Patrick's Day],” Brigham illustrated. “There’s probably two or three rows of people standing around the bar, trying to get drinks.”

That won’t be the case this year. Brigham said St. Patrick’s Day has been the most profitable day of the year during his time at the Flask & Cannon, which seats as many as 180 patrons typically.

“The busier we are, the more we make,” he shrugged. “But I get it,” he said of the reasoning behind the restrictions.

Nevertheless, he said, understanding is small consolation for workers whose livelihoods depend heavily on business flow and gratuities.

“Everybody’s got bills to pay, the bank still expects the mortgage payments, landlords expect you to pay rent, and utilities, they want their money,” Brigham frowned. “So, just because we are not working — we still have to pay.”

“It doesn’t even just affect our tips,” waitress Cody Nye chimed. “It starts to affect people that are hourly in general.”

Nye, a blur of motion between Flask & Cannon and the adjoining V Pizza, said at least her workplace isn’t completely curtailed like other restaurants that have to rely solely on dine-in patrons.

“We have our takeout window," she said. "We’re encouraging people to just order online.”

Asked what the public can do to help local businesses stay afloat during a crisis with an uncertain end, Nye replied “We encourage people to buy gift cards. I think it would help.”

As he waited in hope of business picking up as afternoon approached evening, Brigham summed up a mixture of resignation and resolve, all in one brief distillation:

“I may not love it but I understand it,” he said.