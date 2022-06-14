Resolution to provide timeline on Confederate monument removal in Jacksonville fails to pass

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci sponsored the bill, which would have created a deadline for coming up with a plan to remove the monuments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A resolution that would have put in motion a plan to remove Confederate monuments in Jacksonville was voted out by city council members Tuesday night.

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci sponsored the bill, which would have created a July deadline for coming up with a plan to remove several pieces of Confederate related insignia in local parks.

The bill would have also capped costs at $500,000 for the removal of the monuments.

However, the bill fell flat during Tuesday night's vote, receiving six votes in favor and an overwhelming 13 nays.

The Women of the Southland statue in Springfield Park is one of several that local activists have demanded be removed, and one Mayor Lenny Curry promised would be removed during protests in the summer of 2020.

The Confederate soldier statue in James Weldon Johnson Park was removed, though the pillar it stood on remains, along with the base, which reads “Confederate Memorial 1861-1865.”