JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents living at Mallard Cove Apartments are worried about their safety after repeated car crashes in their neighborhood.

"The problem is at night the Wonderwood expressway turns into the Daytona 500," Barbara Gilbert said.



Early Wednesday morning around 4:00 a.m. she said a driver lost control and took out a street sign and some hedges just feet away from her complex along A1A and Wonderwood Road.

"These guys race up and down Wonderwood at about a 100 miles per hour and the speed limit is 45 and some of us have apartments that face Wonderwood," Gilbert said. "It's like deja vu."

"There’s been two instances where the building has been hit," Dwight Littleton said. "And quite a few where they come off the road and into the hedges, I’d say at least five."

Littleton is a retired Navy Veteran who has lived at Mallard Cove for nearly 30 years. He recalls the moment a truck lost control and crashed into the apartment next door.

"It drove that pickup truck through the hedge down and into the apartment pushed the air conditioner right into the bedroom, I felt the building shake," he said.



"There's been more damage due to these racers than we did from the hurricanes," Gilbert said. She and her son live in Mallard Cove Apartments but in separate apartments. She said Wednesday's crash came within inches of his room. She's now worried for his safety. He lost all of his limbs seven years ago due to a rare bacteria.



"Not one doctor expected him to live, his name is Steven Walker and he lived okay," she said. "But he can die because somebody is racing up and down Wonderwood loses control of their car and drives through his apartment and he's asleep."



Littleton and Gilbert say they want to see a guardrail installed to avoid future problems.

First Coast News has reached out to the Department of Transportation and we're waiting on a response to see if any there are any plans in the works to make Wonderwood road safer .