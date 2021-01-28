Residents should use all 10 digits when calling St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

The county's COVID-19 vaccine number is 904-295-3711.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The First Coast News vaccine team is your side tonight and trying to solve a bit of a mystery surrounding the St. Johns County COVID-19 Hotline.

Several viewers called and said they're having a hard time actually reaching the hotline when they call the number.

We’re seeing two different issues. The first one is make sure you dial all 10 digits from your landline phone to get through to the hotline. The second issue appears to be from people calling from outside the area.

“I began calling at 9 o’clock, and I called 225 times. I finally got through. It took 35 minutes, and I got a hold of a gentleman named Dan. He had a recorded message that said, ‘This is not the COVID hotline,’ so at that time I hung up and called you guys," said Kevin Hanney.

Hanney says he called again and reached the same man.

“Then Dawn when you called me, I tried it one more time and actually got the COVID hotline," Hanney said. "It’s interesting because it’s the same phone number. I checked it multiple times, and two different people answered the phone.”

The county's COVID-19 vaccine number is 904-295-3711.

St. Johns County Communications spokesman Michael Ryan says the issue seems to come from people calling from cell phone connected non-904 area codes.

“We’re dealing with a lot of unknown factors here and a lot of people who have moved into St. Johns County from different areas," Ryan said. "They may be bringing their old cell phone number with them. Even if they purchased their phone here, they may still be using an old cell phone area code.”

Residents who are having trouble getting through the COVID-19 vaccine hotline can call St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center at 904-824-5550.