Some beach residents in Jacksonville will see $20 spike in their utility bills

Beaches Energy services says this is due to the high prices of natural gas.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Beaches Energy Services sent an announcement out to their customers Wednesday saying high energy cost are impacting everyone, including utilities.

The company says customers will see an increase in their utility bills in July because of the sustained high price of natural gas.

Beaches energy says on average, a home uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours with the monthly increase will be around $20.

First Coast News talked to Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) who provides electricity to Beaches Energy.

The CEO, Jacob Williams, says natural gas prices are very important to the state, since 75 percent of our electricity comes from natural gas power plants.

“Until we and this country decide that we want to produce more gas and oil and put pipelines in the ground to do it," said Williams. "If we don’t have the political world to make that decision, energy prices whether it be gasoline or natural gas those prices are going to stay high."

FMPA says they are doing everything they can to reduce the cost of power increasing.

The agency says they have taken about $30 million dollars in cost out of the business this year, but unfortunately their cost of power has gone up to $130 million dollars.

“As the prices are high, we don’t own the wells," said Williams. "Florida doesn’t produce any natural gas, so we always pay the market price for whatever it is."

Williams says the biggest thing customers can do is manage the thermostat, especially when you’re not home.

“If anyone wants to immediately change their bill, certainly, putting in a thermostat and dialing it up to 82 when you are not in the house and then turn it down once you get home," said Williams.