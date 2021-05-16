Evacuation orders lifted after gas leak in St. Johns County

The gas leak was located in the 200 block of Palm Breeze Drive.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in the area of Palm Breeze Drive after a gas leak Sunday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department and the sheriff's office ordered all residents to evacuate the immediate area within one block of this location.

Residents initially received a mass community alert informing them about the evacuation.

A First Coast News crew confirmed that the scene has been cleared and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

No other information about the gas leak has been released at this time.