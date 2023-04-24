Residents demanding action after liquor store reportedly approved near Brentwood school

Google Maps indicates the proposed liquor store is 430 feet away from KIPP VOICE Academy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Metro Garden Neighborhood Association is demanding action from the Jacksonville City Council after a liquor store was reportedly approved for a location across the street from a K-8 charter school.

Lydia Bell, President of the Metro Garden Neighborhood Association, says that the Jacksonville Planning Commission has approved the project at 865 Golfair Boulevard.

This is 430 feet from KIPP VOICE Academy, according to Google Maps.

Bell says City Council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. and the City Council never voted on this project, but the Planning Commission signed off on it.

"Would you find a liquor store being built across the street from a school in a mostly white neighborhood such as Mandarin?," Bell asked.

"We are demanding that the City of Jacksonville direct the City Attorney to issue an immediate injunction to cease and desist the illegal building of this drive-thru liquor store!"

A press conference is expected to be hosted by The Metro Garden Neighborhood Association on Tuesday about the issue. It will be held at 865 Golfair Boulevard at 11 a.m.