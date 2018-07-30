ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- One of the largest undeveloped areas of land inside the St. Augustine city limits could be the new home to a brand new neighborhood.

However, many people are asking the city to deny the development because of the land's historic significance.

Raymond Paytas drives a tow truck. He is also driving opposition to a proposed development on Anastasia Island at the southeastern foot of the 312 Bridge in St. Augustine.

"When I go home at night, and I look over there at that property, I know the history of it. I love it. I'm home," Paytas said.

Developer D.R. Horton wants to build a neighborhood with about 170 houses, parks and a dock.

The colonial history of this land is rich. In the 1700s (think Revolutionary War time), there was a man named Jesse Fish. He owned almost all of Anastasia Island. He had a citrus grove, and his plantation house was on the property which is now wooded.

The site is on the National Register of Historic Places.

An archeological dig was done there in the early 2000s. The foundation of the old plantation house was found and several other structures such as the remnants of a wharf, a guardhouse and two wells.

Archeologists who worked on the site say Native American artifacts were found dating back 2000 years ago.

In 2004, the Department of State wrote a letter that a proposed development -- at that time -- would have an adverse effect on the historical integrity of that Jesse Fish property.

First Coast News reached out to D.R. Horton for comment; we have not heard back.

According to city documents, the developer would not develop directly around an eagles nest. But that's not enough for some residents.

Joe Russo of St. Augustine said, "the animals, the eagles' nest can change," meaning, the eagles could possibly move.

A city staffer said the developer plans to also create a 2-acre park where the plantation house ruins are.

But archeologists who worked the site, say there are many more historical elements outside of that two acres which would be negatively impacted by development.

Many residents like Paytas want the area to remain as it is.

"When I go across the bridge, I don't want to look across and see houses and developers," Paytas said.

