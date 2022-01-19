Residents at Brookwood Forest say trash piles up often.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at Brookwood Forest Apartments off of Monument Road in Jacksonville say since November, trash has piled up on and off at the apartment complex.

The residents were so frustrated that they reached out to First Coast News with hopes of getting the problem being resolved.

"It's feeling very forgotten, like as if they don't care ... it's like as long as you pay your rent that's all that matters," said resident LaTora Dixon.

Dixon has lived at Brookwood for three years and she says the problem with the trash started when the complex was taken over by new management.

First Coast News spoke with a representative from Highmark Residential, one of the largest property management companies in the United States. The company's representative says the issue with trash at Brookwood was resolved Wednesday afternoon at 4:30pm.

The representative with Highmark Residential said the compactor needed to be repaired and the trash was picked up after the compactor was repaired.

People who live in homes across the street also expressed concern about the trash. They claim the trash piles up every weekend and they're worried about property value.

"I have to look out of my office window all day long and look at it. It's absolutely my problem. It's bringing down the property value of our homes with this mess," said Andrea Ross, neighbor.

We reached out to the City of Jacksonville and a spokesperson responded saying the city isn't responsible for trash in privately owned complexes.