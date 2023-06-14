Fire displaces adult and child from home, Red Cross assisting

The fire started in a remodeled garage at a home on Christobel Avenue early Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people, one adult and one child, have been displaced from their home in northwest Jacksonville due to a residential fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

First responders say the fire started around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in a remodeled garage at a home on the 5900 block of Christobel Avenue. Crews were able to put out the fire in 10 minutes. The adult and child were not injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting both the adult and child who were occupants of the home.