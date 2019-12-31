JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A resident is without a home New Year's Eve after a house fire broke out in East Arlington Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire in the 10200 block of Fontana Court North. JFRD reported fire and heavy smoke emanating from the home. The fire was brought under control shortly before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported but the house was determined to be so severely damaged that the resident is displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.