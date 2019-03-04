It was a crime that rocked Central Florida.

A 15-year-old was lured to a home, beaten, shot, stuffed into a sleeping bag and then burned in a fire pit.

Now, the young man who orchestrated the gruesome attack is about to be sentenced all over again.

A jury has been seated in the re-sentencing of Michael Bargo.

Judge Anthony Tatti explained that Bargo has already been found guilty of first-degree murder of 15-year-old Seath Jackson in a previous proceeding.

This re-sentencing comes after the Florida Supreme Court ruled it takes a unanimous jury vote for the death sentence.

The jury in Bargo's original trial voted 10 to 2 in favor of the death penalty.

Bargo, who was 18 at the time, and his four co-defendants, were convicted of Seath Jackson's murder in August of 2013.

Amber Wright, Kyle Hooper, Charlie Ely and Justin Soto all were sentenced to life in prison.

It was the evening of April 17, 2011. They lured Seath Jackson into a Summerfield home. They shot and beat him, stuffed his body in a sleeping bag and then burned Jackson's body in a fire pit.

Jackson's remains were put into paint buckets the next day and dumped into a water-filled quarry weighed down with cinder blocks.

The state will argue the murder was cold, calculated and premeditated.

The defense will try to show that Michael Bargo suffers from brain damage and mental illness.

The 14-member jury, including two alternates, will recommend to the judge whether Michael Bargo should get the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Court resumes Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with opening statements.