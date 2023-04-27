Career republican endorses Donna Deegan for Jacksonville mayor ahead of run-off

The endorsement crossed party lines as Matt Carlucci is an established Republican who was first elected to the Jacksonville City Council in 1987.

The Donna Deegan campaign for Jacksonville mayor announced an endorsement from long-time City Councilman Matt Carlucci on Thursday morning.

The endorsement crossed party lines as Carlucci is a republican who was first elected to the Jacksonville City Council in 1987. He was recently elected for his fifth term after running unopposed.

“The following statement is not party driven but is instead an endorsement of the mayoral candidate whose heart and determination is wholly focused on Jacksonville,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said. “Donna Deegan has proven an authentic commitment to local issues, most of which we share in common. Her leadership will mark a much needed change in city government —to a more transparent, collaborative, future-forward culture. I have followed this race closely, observed all candidates, and have admired Deegan’s approach. From town hall meetings and positive campaigning to her open-door media policy and sticking to issues. Her deep level of community investment and involvement is undeniable, and is of utmost importance when it comes to leading such a diverse and expansive city like Jacksonville."

Carlucci went on to explain that he and Deegan, who is running as a Democrat, see eye to eye on many issues - Increase police officers on the street, money directed towards mental health treatments, and infrastructure are a few points the councilman listed in his statement.

“As I have always said, party politics shouldn’t play a role in local governance. And that’s why Jacksonville moves best when it moves together. I believe Donna Deegan is capable of building a dynamic Administration who, combined, will help move Jacksonville forward, Carlucci said. "A key part of that capability is truly recognizing those who have been left behind—those who have gone unheard—and she works hard on their behalf too.”

Deegan will face Republican Daniel Davis in a run-off election on May 16.

"As fellow Jacksonville natives with family roots that go back generations, Matt and I share a deep love and commitment to this city,” said Deegan in response to the endorsement. “He has been a go-to voice of reason in the community, maintaining objectivity and an unwavering commitment to serving all Jacksonville residents regardless of party lines. His leadership and advocacy, particularly in his early opposition to the privatization of JEA, demonstrate his dedication to the well-being of our residents. I am honored to receive his support and thank him for trusting in my ability to lead Jacksonville forward as your next mayor.”

Carlucci has previously spoke out in support of Deegan after the city initially denied the DONNA Foundation's 5K a permit. The permit has since been granted.

Is this how Jax leaders treat women seeking office? Party politics now denies Jax a beloved 5K celebrating women. After a push to investigate a woman candidate then running hateful attack ads & denying a routine permit to another candidate, this is politics at its very worst. — Matt Carlucci (@matt_carlucci) April 5, 2023

What message have you sent to future generations of women seeking office? As a husband, father, grandfather of amazing women/girls, I say it’s unacceptable. Have courage to show mutual respect. Try forward-thinking. It’s a 5K for good cause. PERMIT and APOLOGY ARE OWED. — Matt Carlucci (@matt_carlucci) April 5, 2023