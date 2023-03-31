Reports: Student injured during fight at Southside Middle School; one arrested

Duval County Schools confirmed that school police arrested a minor for an incident at Southside Middle School on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fight at Southside Middle School Friday reportedly caused significant injuries to one of the students, according to multiple witnesses.

Photos and video sent to First Coast News from a concerned parent and student shows a victim bleeding profusely from his head after the altercation. Another photo shows a trail of blood.

In the video, you can see dozens of students crowding around the fight, pushing and pulling one another. The sound of what appears to be glass breaking is also heard.

Duval County Schools confirmed that school police arrested a minor for an incident at Southside Middle School on Friday but could to directly connect the arrest to the fight.