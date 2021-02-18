Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun while Texans suffer through deadly winter storm crisis

After days of freezing without power, busted pipes and water issues, all Texans would rather be in Cancun right now. Lucky Ted Cruz is there.

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has flown to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state suffers through a winter storm crisis, according to multiple reports.

Millions of people across the state have coped with no power during bitter cold weather, followed by busted pipes and low -- or no -- water pressure.

Meanwhile, the high-profile Republican senator went with his family for the long-planned trip to Cancun, an AP source with knowledge of the situation said. The AP source said Cruz is coming back this afternoon.

Editor's note: The Ted Cruz interview in this story originally aired on January 7.

Photos on Twitter show Cruz at the airport and apparently on the flight headed to sun, surf and sand.

Houston police confirmed it, according to CBS Congressional Correspondent Kris Van Kleave. They say a member of Cruz's staff contacted them at IAH on Wednesday and asked for help when the senator arrived at the airport.

Houston police tell @cbsnews a member of Sen Cruz’s staff contacted HPD at IAH on Wednesday afternoon, 2/17, and requested assistance upon the Senator’s arrival at the airport.

Upon Senator Cruz’s arrival at Terminal E, HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) February 18, 2021

It's not clear if the return flight was booked because of the uproar by angry, frustrated Texans. But flight records show Cruz apparently upgraded to business class under his real name of Rafael for the flight.

It's an understatement to say his constituents are heated after hearing the news.

Texas State Rep. Gene Wu is among those roasting Cruz on Twitter.

"I have so many expletives," Wu tweeted. "Welp. At least it's on brand."

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

Haha. Wait...



Flying coach waiting to be upgraded... for the optics? (They are millionaires)



But flying out during a state-wide disaster is fine for PR? https://t.co/mvNCBfAeWA — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

And this from "The Daily Show":

"HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water and electricity."

HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water, and electricity. https://t.co/WwbVgp2BcI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021

Cruz was recently criticized for after the Capitol insurrection that left six dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Many blamed Cruz for playing a part in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol by repeating former President Trump's lies that the election was stolen. Thousands signed a petition that called for his resignation and President Biden said he should be voted out of office.

In an interview with KHOU 11, Cruz condemned the rioters and called Trump's rhetoric "reckless," but denied that he himself shared any of the blame.

The Cancun trip opens Cruz up to more heated criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024.

The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

We have reached out to Cruz but haven't heard back yet.

Check back for more on this developing story as we continue to follow it here and on our newscasts.