Scientists are leaving little doubt that red tide has reached Brevard County and although it has not been confirmed in the lab, reports of dying marine life and human respiratory problems are mounting.

Reports of respiratory issues and fish kills in Indian River County and Brevard County have sparked the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to take a closer look, specifically at locations like Melbourne Beach.

“Immediately, we were all coughing,” said Rebecca Blunt, whose family was camping right off the beach. “My son here, who tends to sneeze a lot, has been sneezing non-stop.”

The Blunt family spent the day in Cocoa, and as soon as they returned to Melbourne Beach on Monday afternoon, they noticed the difference.

“Burning in the back of my throat and all in my nose, sinuses,” Blunt described the feeling. "Like I just smelled a hot pepper.”

The respiratory triggers were the first sign, then what washed ashore confirmed their suspicions.

“Dead fish. Every 50 or so feet going down there would be a dead fish.”

FWC said those reports give them specific areas to take samples.

Right now, the FWC map will show red tide is not present in Indian River or Brevard counties, but those samples are all from last week.

FWC told WESH 2 News in a statement:

“We are working closely with staff, partners, local governments and citizen volunteers to collect water samples to be analyzed by staff at FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Petersburg, FL.”

The Blunts are heading home Tuesday, but for others, what’s happening on the beach will force a change in routine.

“Normally she’ll run down and run to the water, but today she just happened to go halfway and has been sneezing the whole time," said Jose Rodriguez. He and his dog, Brooklyn, walk the beach daily, but noticed Monday it felt different.

“My throat's been kind of raspy,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to take in. I’m going to have to keep her walking on A1A until it clears up.”

FWC said it will update the map as samples come in, HERE.

