Reports: Island Pointe Apartments failed 4 fire inspections since 2017

A fire ripped through the apartment complex during tropical storm Nicole three weeks ago. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fire inspection reports show that Island Pointe Apartment Complex has failed four fire inspections since 2017.

The most recent in August, three months after a fire ripped through the complex during tropical storm Nicole.

April Crews was one of several residents who evacuated the apartments on Nov. 10 and watched their belongings turn to ash.

Crews is furious and told First Coast News that she feels the complex had been neglecting resident safety well before the fire.

She was horrified when First Coast News told her Island Pointe Apartments had previously failed multiple fire inspections.

"These are people's lives that they [Island Pointe Apartment Complex] are messing with it's not like it's a violation of garbage on the floor it's people's lives that they are messing with." Crews said.

On Sept. 17, according to JFRD, the complex failed inspection. The report says there were numerous panels throughout the property with dead batteries. JFRD Capt. Eric Proswimmer told First Coast News these panels are backup power supplies in case the complex loses power.

On Jan. 9, 2021, the complex failed another inspection for the same violations as the Sept. 17 report. On Feb. 16, 2021, the complex finally passed.

Fast-forward to Aug. 24, 2022, JFRD found seven violations including improper storage of combustible items such as grills and tires. The report also says fires alarms and, or sprinklers were not in working order.

First Coast News called Island Pointe Apartments and went to its leasing office. The property manager was not there to answer our questions, or available to speak over the phone.

"Honestly at this point they should be shut down they have shown time and time again that they don't care about the residents they only care about the money and I don't think that they should remain open," Crews said. "These are people's live that they're messing with it's not like it's just a violation of garbage being on the floor it's people's lives that are risk."

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.