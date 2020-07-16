Breaking: Officer and suspect injured after shooting in Atlantic Beach, both expected to be OK

Police say both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

An Atlantic Beach police officer and a male suspect were injured following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning outside the Panera in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

At least 20 officers with Atlantic Beach Police, Neptune Beach Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are currently on the scene located at 899 Atlantic Boulevard.

JSO is taking lead in the investigation.

A Panera employee told First Coast News that the business is not open right now as a result of the incident, but that they plan to reopen later in the day. The employee said they could not get specific about what happened.

Part of the parking lot is currently roped off. At this time, there is no additional information.

