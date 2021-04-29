Report: Jaguars' Urban Meyer purchases home down the road from Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Daily Record reports that the home, located in Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club, was purchased on April 16 for $2.15 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They say good fences make good neighbors, but in this case, it appears good football also makes good neighbors.

The Jacksonville Daily Record was the first to report that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has purchased a home on the same street as his former UF quarterback Tim Tebow

The stunning home has a gourmet kitchen, elevator, pool, spa, library, game room and even a third floor bonus loft.

Meyer was announced as the Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach back in January.

Meyer compiled a college coaching record of 187-32 with stints at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He also won three national championships with the Gators in 2006 and 2008. His record at Florida was 65-14. His record with the Ohio State Buckeyes was 83-9. He lead that team to a record of 83-9 in his seven seasons there. He also led that team to a national title in 2014.

Tim Tebow purchased a home in Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in 2019. This is his second home in the gated Southside community.

(Editor's Note: Addresses of the homes mentioned above have been redacted for privacy purposes)