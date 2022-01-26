Developer files plans for electric vehicle sales center in Kernan area, report says

The plans are specifically for the newly developed area of Kernan and Atlantic Boulevard, near the new 14-screen Cinemark movie theater.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Daily Record reports that a developer for Tesla dealerships has submitted plans for an electric vehicle sales center in the Kernan area.

The LLC is based in Denver and associated with Game Creek Holdings, a company that has developed Tesla sales and service centers, reports The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The outlet says industry sources suspect the 45,505-square-foot building on 6.32 acres is another Tesla Inc. electric vehicle sale and service center.

The Kernan North area has grown exponentially in recent months with the opening of a Panda Express Chinese food restaurant, The Baker's Son by Valerio's, Fancy Sushi and Another Broken Egg Cafe.

The northwest quadrant of the shopping center is preparing for a Whataburger. Whataburger will give future moviegoers yet another place to dine before or after taking in a flick.

A Starbucks is also reportedly coming to the plaza, reports the Daily Record, but an exact location has not been determined.

The expansion of new businesses in the shopping center comes after the unexpected closure of the anchor store, Earth Fare.