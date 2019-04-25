Would you pay $550 a month to live in a luxury shipping container apartment in Downtown Jacksonville? If you answered "yes," your dreams could soon become a reality.

JWB Real Estate Capital reportedly submitted plans to the City of Jacksonville's Downtown Development Review Board to open an apartment community made of shipping containers at 412 E. Ashley St. in the Cathedral District, according to a report by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The community will be three floors with 18 steel shipping containers the size of 320-square-foot studios. Each is planned to include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, bathroom, and washer and dryer, the report said.

Each apartment is planned to rent for $550 a month.

Shipping container apartments are becoming a national, cheaper trend when it comes to the cost of living. These funky-style apartments can be found in major cities like Phoenix and Washington D.C. and there are plans in other major cities like Tallahassee and Fort Worth, Texas.

Jacksonville's average rent is $1,065 a month, according to RENTCafe.

