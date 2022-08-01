x
Report: High school student found dead near Trout River was hanging out with friends prior to disappearance

Santeria Williams' body was found two days after her mother first reported her missing. She was last seen alive by friends at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated Jan. 8, 2022.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report is shedding new light on the circumstances leading to a Jacksonville high school student's disappearance and death.

Santeria Williams, an 18-year-old senior at Jean Ribault High School, was reported missing by her mother on the night of Jan. 5. She was found dead near the Trout River two days later.

According to the incident report, Santeria's mother, Takashi Davis, told the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office she had last seen her daughter at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 4.

When she went to wake up Santeria the next morning for school, she saw her daughter was not there. Davis then talked to a female named by the report as Tania, who told Davis that Santeria was with friends at around 2:30 a.m. Tania also told Davis that when she last saw Santeria, she was 'fine.'

The report did not say where the friends were hanging out that morning. 

Davis called police saying her daughter was missing at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

According to the Jacksonville Sherif's Office, Santeria's body was found at around 3:18 p.m. on Jan. 7 near the edge of Trout River in the 8000 block of Vermillion Street. 

Investigators believe foul play was involved in Santeria's death.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

