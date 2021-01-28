Report: Person emailed JU teacher threatening to arrive on campus armed with assault rifles

Investigators said the writer stated that his intention was to "cause mass casualties and property damage" to the university.

Details from an incident report have revealed that Jacksonville University was placed under mandatory evacuation last week after a person threatened to arrive at the campus armed with assault rifles.

According to the incident report, officers responded to reports of a threat to JU on Jan. 22 around 2:43 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the university's director of security who stated he received an email that was forwarded to him by a teacher at the school.

In the narrative of the email, the person threatened to arrive on campus with a friend named "Mason" armed with assault rifles, the report says. The email goes on to state that they "plan on shooting any staff or students they encounter."

Additionally, the writer claims his friend Mason had placed four propane tanks around campus which he designed into trigger-automated explosives, according to the report.

Investigators said the writer added that his intention is to "cause mass casualties and property damage" to the university.

The director of security told officers that he was not aware of any suspicious people or circumstances occurring on the campus prior to receiving the email.

After receiving the threatening email, the campus was placed under a mandatory evacuation around 3:20 p.m.

JSO officers immediately evacuated the entire student housing and established a perimeter around the campus, the report says.

University officials alerted students about the evacuation on the school's website, Twitter and through an emergency text message system.

JU is under a mandatory evacuation until further notice. There has been a threat of violence made against our campus community. We will alert students when it's all clear. If you are a student, make sure you have signed up for emergency text alerts: https://t.co/zhCIkkc5jZ — jacksonvilleu (@JacksonvilleU) January 22, 2021

Investigators also utilized on-site security officers accompanied by police officers to carry out an extensive search of the campus.

Officers said the search did not reveal a bomb. The university was marked safe to return by law enforcement around 5:55 p.m. No injuries or damage to the campus was reported during the incident.

During the investigation, officers became aware of three other threats targeting schools within Florida provided by the Florida Fusion Center, the report says.

Investigators noted that the threats were all received via email using similar verbiage.

In a message to faculty and students, JU wrote "We take such threats very seriously. Upon discovering the email, the University immediately activated its emergency plan for such a scenario, issuing a campus-wide evacuation alert via text, through all campus computers, on our social media channels and our website."

The university also said it will continue to work closely with JSO to investigate the threat and "prosecute the individual(s) responsible."